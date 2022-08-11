GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Child Support is offering free DNA testing. It’s in support of Child Support Awareness Month.

Testing is confidential and there has to be a paternity issue with no father on the birth certificate.

Parents should bring an ID and birth certificate.

“It’s critical for parents to know who the father is of their child. It’s critical in the lives of our children. It helps to give them a sense of identity and it helps with their upbringing and their wellbeing,” said Sonya Scott, Pitt County Child Support Program administrator.

A child support service application will need to be filled out and there is a $10-$25 fee. The testing runs until 7p.m. Thursday and is at the Pitt County Human Services Center at 203 Government Circle in Greenville.

