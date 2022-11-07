GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting Monday, you may see a lot of green lights shining in your communities. Several local counties are participating in “Operation Green Light,” a one-week nationwide initiative to support our military veterans.

Pitt County is one of the areas where you’ll see those lights shining brightly and proudly. Buildings and structures like the county courthouse, Greenville Town Common and Greene Street bridge will be lit up in green starting Monday night. This is to make sure our service members know they have our support not only during the week of Veterans Day but all the time.

Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher said this will be the first year Pitt County will be participating in this initiative.

Craven County Operation Green Light

Carteret County Operation Green Light

“Operation Greenlight is an initiative that was started by the National Association of Counties,” Gallagher said. “We learned about it when the county commissioners went to the national conference this past July.”

Gallagher also adds that initiatives like this are special because it brings communities together for a common cause.

“I think at a time when our tensions are high and stressors in the nation are at a feels like an all-time high. I think it’s wonderful when we have an opportunity to slow down and just stop and honor those who have fought so hard and made ultimate sacrifices for our freedom,” Gallagher said.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly also shared why the city is participating and expressed the importance of paying homage to our veterans.

“One day is not enough. Our veterans are out there and they are sacrificing their lives on a daily basis as they served our country and protected our country,” Connelly said.

Operation Greenlight will run through November 13.