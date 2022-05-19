GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An upcoming event will raise awareness for foster parenting in Greenville.

On Thursday, at 9:30 a.m. at the Heart for ENC conference room on 1412 S. Evans St., the Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking will welcome Robin Tant, foster parent, to discuss her experience with fostering children in recognition of National Foster Care Month.

Tant is the nutrition program director at the Pitt County Health Department. She has worked in the health department for around 15 years and has been a dietitian for almost 23 years.

She graduated from East Carolina University with a bachelor of science in nutrition and dietetics and holds a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in health. She has been a foster parent since Feb. 14, 2020.

“Robin has a perspective that we need to hear as a coalition,” said PCCAHT facilitator Pam Strickland.

“We know that foster children are more vulnerable to the grooming and recruitment tactics of predators and traffickers. Robin’s lived experience with fostering children can not only guide our work in the community but also has the capacity to bring people to the table who are interested in becoming foster parents themselves.”