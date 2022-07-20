GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some Pitt County employees could be seeing a change in their pay. This comes after a recent board of commissioners meeting, where they approved a differential shift pay plan.

County officials say the plan will be for non-exempt employees in the sheriff’s office, detention center, EMS and 9-11communications to get the pay increase.

“What the board approved Monday night, we would be looking at any employee who works traditionally from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m,” Deputy County Manager Brian Barnett said. “This would not include on-call pay, and this will not include if you’re a daytime employee who has to work past six o clock, you wouldn’t be eligible for shift differential, these are the people who are truly working what most people would consider a night shift.”

Barnett says the Pitt County Board of Commissioners selected a per hourly rate for those eligible employees.

“We like the per hour just because it’s, again like I said, it’s easier to administer it’s easier to budget for fiscally,” Barnett said.

Barnett also hopes this will attract more people to apply and work these non-traditional hours. County Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn said this pay is good for these employees because of the types of jobs they do.

“When you’re doing things to protect the families and citizens of Pitt County, I think we need to show our good faith and compensate these individuals accordingly,” McLawhorn said.

Barnett recommended to the commissioners that they should wait until January 1 to implement the plan so they could put the policy in writing and to monitor ongoing revenues as they come in.