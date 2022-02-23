GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted Monday on how the county will spend the $35 million grant it received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher said they have spent the past several months listening to the community on where residents want that money to go. She said, after listening and reviewing, most of the money will go towards community health and broadband infrastructure.

Of the funds, $10 million will be invested into community health and $8 million will be invested in broadband connectivity. Gallagher explained there are still several communities in Pitt County that do not have access to internet services, and this money will allow them to build new broadband infrastructure to mitigate that issue.

“We have hundreds of square miles within Pitt County that have no fiber, and so if there are parts north of the Tar River that if you wanted to buy a home, you can’t get internet service, but hopefully with this investment, that will change,” said Gallagher.

She said the community health aspect has a lot to do with recreation, and the public expressed a need for more outdoor opportunities such as paths, parks and biking trails. She said not only will this help keep the people of Pitt County healthier, but it will also help local economies.

“It also makes us a destination spot when somebody looks at our brochure and says we have the coolest places to ride your kayak or to go canoeing, and then we couple that with projects to snag and take debris out of the rivers so that the rivers are free-flowing and people can use them to their fullest extent,” Gallagher said. “Not only will it help our community health, it will help our economic growth.”

Some other areas of focus for the spending will be $5 million towards water and sewer infrastructure, $4 million to housing and homelessness, and $6 million in employee health and safety.

“They want to make sure that this $35 million absolutely addresses community needs in a visible and sustainable way, so that 20 years from now, Pitt County can be proud of what it’s done with these once in a lifetime funds,” said Gallagher.

Gallagher said that while they have decided how much money will be spent in which areas, they are still welcoming public input about specific projects and needs within those areas, and more public input opportunities are coming. She said once those specifics are determined, construction can begin for the projects.