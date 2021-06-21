Pitt County Commissioners to discuss future of new facility for sheriff’s office

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Commissioners are set to talk about the future of a new law enforcement facility for the sheriff’s office.

The discussion will be part of Monday’s regular meeting. Staff are recommending the board seek out proposals for design and construction of a new hub for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Paula Dance said currently, the sheriff’s office occupies many different buildings and they’re bursting at the seams. Having a central area of all the deputies and support staff could streamline their work and boost camaraderie.

“We are so excited to have a home of our own,” Dance said Monday. “We’re currently paying out thousands of dollars in rent for all these places, so I see it as a win-win for us all to be in one place.”

Planners estimate it could cost around $6 million for the project. The building will sit next to the Pitt County Detention Center.