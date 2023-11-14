GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the season of giving.

Members of the Pitt County Council on Aging are hoping people consider giving a helping hand to seniors, people who have served their communities for a long time. Bingo is the name of the game.

Each week, hundreds of senior citizens pass through the doors of the Pitt County Council on Aging’s facilities. One of the things they do to pass the time is play Bingo. They can win prizes to make life a little easier like toilet paper, shampoo and conditioner and cans of soup. So they can have fun while winning items they would already receive.

For people living on a low or fixed income, goods like these are a luxury. But life’s little luxuries are running low at the Council of Aging’s six facilities, which is where the community comes in.

“So, we don’t have cars to give away, we don’t have houses to give away or thousands of dollars, so we look for donations. Simple donations,” said Rich Zeck, executive director of Pitt County Council on Aging. “Simple, everyday items that are a challenge for many of our seniors to purchase on their own.”

Soaps, dish and laundry detergents, plastic wrap or cling film and gift cards are much-needed items. With colder weather approaching, the council asks for socks, hot chocolate and blankets to keep people warm.

You can drop off donations at any of the council’s sites. The Pitt County Council on Aging’s main facility is located at 4551 County Home Road in Greenville.