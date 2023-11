GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested and charged a man after a report of an attempted break-in led to a chase and crash.

Osan Jah-Quez Mayo, 23, of Greenville, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of an attempted break-in to the area of Northwoods Drive. Mayo eventually led officials on a chase before crashing on Wichard Road and NC Hwy. 903.

Click the press release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office to find out more.