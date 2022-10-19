GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials are hoping more lives will be saved with a new addition at the Pitt County Detention Center.

When you walk into the Magistrate’s office, you’ll now see a Narcan Vending machine. It’s free for anyone and everyone, all thanks to secured grant money from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“This is something that is going to be positive for the community, something that is going to be helpful for the community. It is not something that is promoting drug use or anything of that sort. and if it’s used for what’s supposed to be used for, it will save a lot of lives,” said Jason Jackson, Pitt County Detention Center programs coordinator.

The Pitt County Health Department will be stocking the machine with Narcan. The doors to the Magistrate’s office, where the machine is located, are open 24/7 for people to take what they need.