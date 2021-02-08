Pitt County District Court canceled for rest of week due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County District Court cases will be put on hold for the rest of this week due to an incident of COVID-19.

Pitt County Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy announced the move Monday after the incident resulted in the facility being sanitized and the quarantine of staff, in accordance with public health guidelines. The adjustments for the court’s schedule include:

• District court cases set for court February 9 -12 will be continued administratively.

• First appearances held at the Pitt County Detention Center will operate daily at 8:30 a.m. via HomeWAV. Felony first appearances for those individuals who post bond the day prior will be conducted in DC01 at 10 a.m. Requests for ex partes will be heard at noon in DC01. For hearing of emergency matters outside of those noted above (i.e. secured and/or non-secured custody) please contact the District Court Judges Office at 252-695-7270

Brady said superior court, small claims court and hearings before the clerk will remain scheduled.

The courthouse and clerk of superior court’s office remain open.

“Public health and safety are our priority as we support each other in our continuing efforts to provide critical court services,” Braddy said in a press release. “In advance, we appreciate the cooperation and understanding of all those involved as we navigate these challenging times.”