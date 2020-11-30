Pitt County District Court canceled for Tuesday due to COVID-19 testing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All sessions of district court in Pitt County have been canceled for Tuesday, out of an abundance of caution, while testing for COVID-19 is conducted.

Pitt County Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy made the announcement on Monday. All court sessions will be rescheduled. Superior court cases will still be held.

The announcement also states only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Face masks and coverings will be required in all courthouses. Other court proceedings will be held online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.