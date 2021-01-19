Pitt County District Court sessions canceled for rest of week due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County District Court cases will not be held for the remainder of the week due to a COVID-19 incident.

Pitt County Cheif District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy announced the move Tuesday due to “an incidence of COVID-19 resulting in facility sanitation and quarantine of staff in accordance with public health guidelines.”

Criminal cases for court this week will be continued administratively, officials also said.

Officials also said in a press release that district civil courts, including child support court, family / domestic courts and domestic violence court, will remain open. Small claims courts will remain open. Juvenile courts will remain open as scheduled.

Superior court criminal courts scheduled for this week, including superior court probation on Thursday, will remain open.

All hearings before the clerk of superior court will also proceed as scheduled this week.

The courthouse and clerk of superior court’s office remain open.