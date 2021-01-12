Pitt County district courts resuming legal proceedings after COVID restrictions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Workers in local courts are preparing to restart legal proceedings after COVID-19 restrictions.

Pitt County district courts will resume more probation cases starting Thursday. Superior Court officials plan to resume jury trials on Jan. 25. Making that happen means a greater emphasis on social distancing.

Judges say COVID has put a burden on the judicial system, and they’re happy to see that turn around.

“There are a lot of serious cases and other cases that need to be resolved in our system, and the COVID situation has certainly put a backlog on those cases, said Pitt County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount. “So, once we can begin that with jury trials, I think that will help alleviate some of the cases in our system.”

District courts are separating case calendars alphabetically, with “A” through “M” defendants having their cases in the mornings and “N” through “Z” defendants in the afternoons.

Other parts of the state are also seeing court proceedings return or scheduled to return. District Court resumes on Jan. 19 in Bertie, Hertford and Northampton counties, judicial officials said Tuesday.