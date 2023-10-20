GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Domestic Violence Network is hosting its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil ceremony on October 25 at 6:30 p.m., at the Pitt County Courthouse, Superior Courtroom 1.

Since the year 2000, there have been 61 domestic violence homicides in Pitt County. The Center for Family Violence Prevention, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, and other partner agencies in the community are hosting the Vigil to honor these lost lives. The Vigil will also show support to the victims’ families and friends.

This year’s Vigil theme is, “No More Blind Eyes.” This is a free event and is open to the public.

Please contact the Center for Family Violence Prevention for more information regarding this event at 252-758-4400.