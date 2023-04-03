GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Department of Social Services and Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina are recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The blue pinwheels at the entrance of Pitt County Government’s building are the national symbol for child abuse prevention. They serve as a physical reminder of the great childhoods we want for all children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, at least 1 in 7 children has experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year in the United States.

“If there was an ideal situation, I would like Child Protective Services to be put out of business,” said Sharon Rochelle, director of Pitt County Social Services. “If people would just become more aware of what’s going on in their neighborhood, their next door neighbor, or shopping at the supermarket, when they would see things that maybe aren’t very settling with them, to go ahead and step in.”

Social Work Program Manager Kecia Adams said the department is continuously helping children in Pitt County.

“Last year in 2022, we screened in over 1,300 reports, meaning that our child protective services unit were involved with over 1,300 families where we received reports and allegations of abuse and neglect and dependency,” Adams said.

Adams also wants to let the community know about the many challenges social workers face.

“It’s tough and as many people know we’ve had some issues with staffing in recent times just because of the things that workers are exposed to day in and day out and they suffer from trauma,” Adams added. “It’s what we call secondary trauma as a result to being exposed to the types of abuse and neglect that they have to go out to homes and witness.”