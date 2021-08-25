Pitt County employees now required to get COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Due to rising COVID-19 cases, Pitt County commissioners on Monday voted to require employees either get the vaccine or submit to weekly testing.

Commissioners passed the requirement in a 6-2 vote on Monday. Weekly testing will start on Sept. 13 for those who are not already vaccinated. Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott said this is the best way to make sure employees are healthy.

“With the delta variant on the rise, it’s important for people to be at work and be healthy, whether you choose to be vaccinated or unvaccinated,” Elliott said. “As long as we know you’re healthy and you’re submitting to the test and you have a negative test.”

Elliott said it’s important for county employees to be COVID-free since they’re interacting with each other along with community members.