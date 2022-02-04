Pitt County ends emergency eviction and utility service as number of applications decrease

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency Eviction and Utility Assistance is coming to an end, and Pitt County leaders say the closing is due to fewer applications.

Pitt County said with the fall in number of applications along with the high administrative cost of processing pushed them to make the decision. Dr. Augustine Frazer is the interim director of social services for Pitt County. He said they received only 15 applications for the program las week, compared to numbers that used to be in the hundreds.

The City of Greenville ended its emergency rent and utility assistance program back in November of 2021, they said, that was simply because they ran out of money. Housing planner for the city, Loriellyn Guttman, said she considered it a huge success in the city’s ability to keep people in their homes.

“After allocating and dispersing throughout the city, approximately $270,000 of rental assistance, helping 225 local tenants. We used all the money right down to the penny,” said Guttman.

Executive Director of the Greenville Housing Authority, Wayman Williams, said they will still be reaching out to other organizations to hopefully offer help to those in need.

“While these dollars may not be there, if there’s a need, we are hopefully that we will still be able to reach out to some other referral agencies that we work with,” said Williams.

One of the programs the county mentioned still offering help is the Crisis Intervention Program. The county, city and housing authority all said the programs were built in response to COVID and were not meant to be permanent. You can find a list of other available assistance programs here.