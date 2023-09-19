GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Fair is back for another year to serve food, rides games and more for people of all ages.

Vendors and fairgoers are expecting a safe and fun fair season. As fairgoers enter through the gates, they might notice a unique setup making the entranceway more livelier.

First and second-year students at Pitt Community College spent two weeks decorating the fair entrance with plants, unique shrubbery and more.

Changes made to the Pitt County Fair, metal detectors, ‘zero tolerance’ rule

“Some of the folks mentioned, let’s put in a palm tree. I think that’s where it started,” Jerry Pittman with Pitt Community College said. “From then on we decided to do a coastal theme on one side and a traditional southern garden on the other side.”

This is a 10-year fair tradition for PCC students to showcase their horticulture skills to the community. With plenty of food options to choose from, vendors like Santillo’s Italian Sausage is serving up some good food like a unique collection of loaded fries.

“Well, this year I have what’s called loaded fries,” said Virginia Santillo, the owner of Santillo’s Italian Sausage. “We have hog fries, porky fries, cowboy fries, Italian fry, South of the Border fries.”

They’re even serving up their signature Italian sausage, which all started with their grandfather back in the 1930s.

“He invented the Italian sausage on a hoagie roll, which was a French bread,” Santillo said. “He cut it in five slices and he set a table up in the streets of New York City.”

From there the Italian sausage was served at fairs across the country.

“By far Pitt County has been one of the funnest ones I’ve been at so far,” fairgoer Robby Grona excitedly said.

Grona is taking a risk and trying something new at the fair for the first time.

“I’ve seen a bull ride and I’m thinking about doing it,” Grona added. “I never been much of a cowboy but I can sure try.”

The Pitt County Fair is happening now through this Sunday.