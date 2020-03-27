Pitt County Fire District receives improved rating of 4/9S

Live Now
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Wednesday, Pitt County Emergency Management (PCEM), along with members of the Simpson Rural Fire Department, were jointly notified by the North Carolina Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM), that recently completed evaluations of the department had resulted in a new Protection Class Rating of 4/9S for the fire service district. 

This new rating improves upon the previous 6/9S rating.  

The new rate will take effect on July 1, which will result in advisement from OSFM to change the insurance rates on dwellings (including those insured under Homeowners Policies) within the district, which are established by the North Carolina Rate Bureau.

