Pitt County firefighters to help raise money for MDA with annual ‘Fill the Boot’ drive

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Fire Association is showing its continued support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is put on to raise funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases. Firefighters from Pitt County will continue a 65-year tradition by hitting the streets and storefronts with boots in hand, asking people to make a donation. You’ll see them Saturday and Sunday at University Commons on Evans Street near the Target entrances.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Pitt County Firefighter’s Association for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said Development Coordinator Katherine Fullwood. “The dedication of these firefighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Pitt County. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”

Funds raised through Pitt County Fill the Boot events in 2021 will help the MDA save lives and lift those up in need, by providing the MDA with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community. Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Centers at UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke, and Wake Forest.

They also help send more than 70 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Victory Junction – all at no cost to their families. In addition to Fill the Boot drives, firefighter contributions from year-round local events, including hockey tournaments, black-tie gala’s and more help support MDA’s efforts to raise awareness and provide professional and public education about neuromuscular diseases.

