Pitt County forensic unit receives national accreditation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance announced on Wednesday that the Sheriff’s Office Forensic Services Unit was recently accredited by a national organization.

Sheriff Dance said on June 23, the PCSO Forensic Services Unit met the qualifications for accreditation by ANSI American National Standards Institute / ANAB National Accreditation Board.



To achieve accreditation under the ANSI / ANAB national program, the Forensic Services Unit had to demonstrate that it met or exceeded the highest established standards for forensic laboratories.

The lengthy accreditation process involved a thorough evaluation of the laboratory’s entire management system, technical procedures, laboratory practices, personnel qualifications, and quality assurance program and laboratory facilities. The accreditation process included a comprehensive on-site assessment by a team of ANAB assessors in which every aspect of the laboratory’s operation was carefully reviewed.