Pitt County forensic unit receives national accreditation

Pitt Co. N.C. Sheriff’s Office

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance announced on Wednesday that the Sheriff’s Office Forensic Services Unit was recently accredited by a national organization.

Sheriff Dance said on June 23, the PCSO Forensic Services Unit met the qualifications for accreditation by ANSI American National Standards Institute / ANAB National Accreditation Board.

To achieve accreditation under the ANSI / ANAB national program, the Forensic Services Unit had to demonstrate that it met or exceeded the highest established standards for forensic laboratories.

The lengthy accreditation process involved a thorough evaluation of the laboratory’s entire management system, technical procedures, laboratory practices, personnel qualifications, and quality assurance program and laboratory facilities. The accreditation process included a comprehensive on-site assessment by a team of ANAB assessors in which every aspect of the laboratory’s operation was carefully reviewed.

