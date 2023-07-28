GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It wouldn’t be a World Series without the Pitt County Little League softball team.

Pitt County won the Little League Softball Southeast Regional title with a 3-0 victory over Tennessee on Friday in Warner Robbins, Ga. The win puts the team, which went unbeaten in regional play, in the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville.

It’s the second straight season Greenville has made it. This is the fourth year Greenville has been the host of the World Series. It was not played in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s World Series will run Aug. 6-13 with the title game played on ABC on Aug. 13 at 3 p.m.

Pitt County opened regional play with a win over Florida then beat host Warner Robbins, the Georgia representative, before beating Tennessee Thursday in the winners’ bracket final. Tennessee beat Florida Thursday night to set up the winner-take-all final on Friday.