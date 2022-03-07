GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — March is National Nutrition Month. The Pitt County Health Department is distributing cooking kits to families enrolled in the county’s women, infants and children program.

Ashley Penland is a nutrionist at the health department. She said the goal is to promote cooking at home, which is not only fun for families but also provides better nutrition. She said the best part about this program is working with the families.

“And kind of supporting them as they become interested and learning about healthier foods and also modeling healthy eating habits with their children and incorporating children in the process for making foods,” Penland said.

The kits include a variety of cooking necessities such as cutting boards and measuring spoons as well as recipes. Enrolled families can pick up their kits from the health department Mondays through Fridays through the month of March.