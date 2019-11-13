Pitt County Health Department educates community on diabetes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and communities across the country are working to bring attention to the disease.

Living with diabetes can be challenging to many, but the Pitt County Health Department wants to let people know they’re not alone.

The health department along with Vidant Health Foundation hosted an event “Move Your Way to Prevent and Manage Diabetes” to educate the community on the disease.

“We really want to provide information for the community on these are some things you can do to prevent diabetes and also let folks know that we have a diabetes education program at the health department, we also have a diabetes prevention program,” says Angie Watson, a diabetes dietitian at Pitt County Health Department.

Exercise and healthy eating were two key components discussed at the event.

James Gardner started his journey in 2012, losing more than 150 pounds.

He told his story with others to share how he was able to change his lifestyle.

“Find a group that works for them they need to have the right doctor if their doctor’s not really giving them what they need they possibly need to look to change doctors because it is a journey and it takes more than one person to be in the wagon with you,” says Gardner.

Diabetes can have detrimental impacts on someone’s health.

“Unfortunately there’s a dark side to diabetes our goal is to prevent what we call diabetes complications, diabetes is the leading cause of blindness in the United States um the heart, people with diabetes are at twice the risk of a heart attack or stroke,” says Watson.

If you would like to get involved in the Diabetes Self-Management Education (DSME) program, or the NC Minority Diabetes Prevention Program (MDPP) you can access information here.