Pitt County Health Department expands access with COVID-19 online scheduler, will start administering J&J vaccine Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Health Department has announced it is moving to an online COVID-19 appointment scheduler that is available for anyone who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to use.

Officials said in a Facebook post Monday that as more groups get vaccinated, an online appointment scheduler is needed for use by the general public as the number of those who are eligible for vaccination increases.

The health department also announced Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine will begin to be offered through a partnership with Vidant Health, starting with a mass vaccination event at the Pitt County Cooperative Extension Auditorium on Thursday and Friday. The clinic will be held at 403 Government Circle in Greenville.

The Moderna vaccine is being routinely offered at the health department, located at 201 Government Circle.

Appointments are required to receive either vaccine. Appointments can be made by visiting the Pitt County Government website. Individuals who do not have internet access or who need assistance making an appointment can call (252) 902-2300 and select Option 7.

Individuals will be required to attest that they fall into one of the current eligible categories to receive the vaccine.