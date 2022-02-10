Pitt County Health Department giving away free N-95 masks, COVID at-home tests on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Want to get COVID-19 test but your local stores keep running out?

Pitt County Health Department is holding an event on Friday where they are giving out free COVID-19 test kits starting at noon. The event is expected to last until 4 p.m. or whenever they run out of tests, whichever comes first. They are also giving away free N-95 masks until supplies are exhausted.

Free COVID-19 tests on Friday, Feb. 11 in Greenville (Pitt County Health Department photo)

The event is being held at Pitt County Cooperative Extension parking lot. The address is 403 Government Circle in Greenville. The giveaway is a drive-through event.

Each car is limited to one box of N-95 respirator masks and two Ellume brands of at-home COVID-19 tests.