Pitt County Health Department giving away free N-95 masks, COVID at-home tests on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Want to get COVID-19 test but your local stores keep running out?
Pitt County Health Department is holding an event on Friday where they are giving out free COVID-19 test kits starting at noon. The event is expected to last until 4 p.m. or whenever they run out of tests, whichever comes first. They are also giving away free N-95 masks until supplies are exhausted.
The event is being held at Pitt County Cooperative Extension parking lot. The address is 403 Government Circle in Greenville. The giveaway is a drive-through event.
Each car is limited to one box of N-95 respirator masks and two Ellume brands of at-home COVID-19 tests.