Pitt County Health Department struggling with staff shortages due to COVID-19 as vaccines for ages 75+ begin Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County’s health director said currently they are dealing with a bigger need for the COVID-19 vaccine than is currently available.

Pitt County Commissioners held an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss plans for the shots and said their biggest issue in the COVID vaccination process is supply and demand. Currently, the county and Vidant Health are the only ones doing vaccinations. That is until the state approves shots from other healthcare providers.

“We at the health department are also subject to the wrath of COVID,” Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail said Thursday.

The virus has taken its toll on Pitt County health workers. That includes Silvernail, who tested positive for COVID in November.

“Many of my staff have been in quarantine, some of them more than once,” Silvernail said. “I am mostly back to baseline.”

Silvernail said his department is also understaffed, with 21 current open positions. But that isn’t stopping him from preparing to give more shots. On Monday, the county will move to vaccinate people in the next phase, people 75 and older. Silvernail’s team will host the vaccine clinic at the Pitt County Cooperative Extension Auditorium.

“This is a one-time clinic until we receive re-supply,” Silvernail said.

Workers will be giving out 224 shots, but Silvernail said all appointment slots are already taken. He expects to add more slots soon, hopefully on a week-by-week basis.

“Once we know what our supply is going forward, we will schedule additional clinics,” Silvernail said. “At this time, the allocations come weekly. We received 900 the first week, 400 the second, only a hundred this week.”

While he figures out plans, he’s asking for patience from the community.

“I can’t schedule the next one until I know which vaccine I’m getting,” Silvernail said.

He also said Vidant Health will be making a limited number of vaccines available for those age 75 and up next week.