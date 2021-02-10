Pitt County health officials reduce mass vaccination site operations due to lack of vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes are being made at the Pitt County mass vaccination site at the Greenville Convention Center due to a reduction in available COVID-19 vaccines.

“Right now we have a very narrow supply line and an even smaller nozzle on the end of the supply line to put that vaccine out with it really only being available through us and Vidant,” said Dr. John Silvernail.

Many people want COVID shots but there aren’t enough doses for everyone. That’s causing Pitt County health officials to change their plans for the vaccination site.

“We had hoped that would run every day of the week but there are a couple of days a week that it’s shut down due to due to changes in the state allocation system,” said Silvernail.

Silvernail said the site administers up to 1,300 shots a day when there are enough doses. He is also tracking two new COVID clusters in East Carolina University dorms. He sa id university officials are doing well at handling the virus.

“Five individuals in one dorm and five individuals in another. Overall their numbers are very good. They’ve been running about three percent positivity in their testing,” Silvernail said.

Gov. Roy Cooper now plans for the state to start vaccinating group 3, frontline essential workers including firefighters, police officers, and teachers, starting Feb. 24.

“It’s going to be an enormous group,” Silvernail said.

He hopes the greenlight for this new vaccination phase comes with more COVID shots.

“Without additional supply, there will be frustration because they will now be eligible but there won’t be vaccine to give them,” he said.

Walgreens is supposed to begin offering covid vaccinations at some stores this Friday. Silvernail is working with the company to find out the specific locations.

To schedule a vaccination appointment at the Greenville Convention Center, click here.

