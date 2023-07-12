GREENVILLE, N.C. – Telephone-based mass notification systems are used by thousands of public safety agencies to warn citizens about local emergencies, hazards and other threats. Pitt County Emergency Management (PCEM) announces Hyper-Reach is now available to bring this life-saving capability to our community.

Hyper-Reach, a state-of-the-art emergency alert system designed specifically for public safety, will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, text and email messages, and even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired.

The system sends thousands of these messages to geographically targeted households in seconds, and can simultaneously deliver them to an even broader audience via social media, as well as sending broadcast messages to most current mobile telephones (made since 2011) in an affected area by providing access to FEMA’s Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system.

“Our job is to protect the residents of Pitt County as effectively and cost-efficiently as possible,” says Randy Gentry, Director, Emergency Management. “We reviewed the major vendors for emergency notification service and Hyper-Reach gave us everything we needed. We’re excited to launch this new capability.”

The County plans to use the service primarily for alerts about weather and environmental hazards as well as urgent situations that may require instructions for community members.

“Landline phones are automatically enrolled for community alerts, but weather alerts to landline phones and community and weather alerts to VoIP phones, mobile phones, and email addresses are only included when people enroll,” says Jimmy Hodges, Deputy Director/9-1-1 Communications.

Residents and people who work in Pitt County are encouraged to enroll now by calling or texting “Alert” to 252-347-0170 or online by clicking here.

Residents can get emergency alerts via their Alexa-enabled smart speakers just by saying “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach” and following the Alexa-provided instructions.

The Hyper-Reach Anywhere app is also available for download on smartphones. Hyper-Reach Anywhere is a free smartphone app that allows residents to manage and monitor the alerts they receive, for their home, office and other addresses they care about, such as those of elderly relatives or friends.

For more information, contact PCEM at (252) 902-3950.

