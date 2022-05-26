GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Pitt County man has been arrested and charged in the murder of another man that occurred Wednesday night.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Mozingo’s Corner Stop. Deputies arrived to find Jaquan Davis, 21, of Greenville lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Davis later succumbed to his injuries at ECU Health Medical Center.

The suspect in the shooting, 23-year-old Timothy Baker of Farmville, was apprehended a short time later without incident. Baker was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on one count of murder. He was being held without bond.