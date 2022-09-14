GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man has been arrested and is facing drug charges after a woman overdosed back in 2021.

On April 12, 2021, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Deputies answered a call to a reported drug overdose of a 34-year-old woman in the Portertown Road area. During the investigation, detectives found out that Steven Omar Ingram, 40, of Fountain gave counterfeit Xanax bars to the victim.

Obtained warrants charged Ingram with two counts of Sell or Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substance.

Ingram turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center on Tuesday. The warrants were served, and he was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.

Investigators said the counterfeit Xanax bars had the drug Clonazolam, which is not a scheduled drug under the North Carolina Chapter 90 laws at the time of the overdose. It wasn’t until December 2021 that Clonazolam was added as a Schedule I controlled substance within North Carolina state law.