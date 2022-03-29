RALEIGH, N.C. – Leroy Blango is one lucky man.

Greenville’s Leroy Blango, a truck driver, stopped at the Handy Mart on Charles Boulevard in Greenville on Saturday. Trying his luck with a $2 Bingo Bucks ticket, he stated he knew he had “won pretty good’ when he saw the message telling him to go to lottery headquarters.

After turning in his ticket, he realized he had just won $109,383. He claimed his prize on Monday and took home $77,673 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Blango’s big plans for the large sum of money? He’s planning for fun on a family vacation after winning on Saturday a $109,383 Fast Play jackpot.“I’m a low maintenance guy,” said Blango, “It doesn’t take a lot to make me happy. Now I can enjoy life a bit more.”

Ticket sales from games like Fast Play make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education.

For details on how $10 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Pitt County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.