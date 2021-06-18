Pitt County man wins $436,064 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH – Craig Hernandez of Greenville saw his good luck win him a $436,064 Cash 5 jackpot.

Hernandez purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket for Tuesday’s drawing at the Community Store on N.C. 102 East in Ayden.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and took home $308,516 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Friday’s jackpot is $100,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $10.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Pitt County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.