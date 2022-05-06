GREENVILLE, N.C. – Master Gardener Volunteers at the Pitt County Arboretum in Greenville are preparing for their 2022 Spring Plant Sale.

The event will be on May 14. The plant sale opens at 9 a.m. for Friends of the Arboretum and at 10 for the general public. It runs until noon. This is the first spring sale since 2019, due to coronavirus pandemic safety precautions.

“Since early March, our Master Gardeners have been preparing thousands of plants for sale. These include sun and shade perennials, trees and shrubs, vines, annuals, herbs and vegetables, wildflowers, succulents, and house plants,” said Hannah Smith, arboretum director and horticulture extension agent.

Many plants for sale come from cuttings or divisions taken from the Arboretum gardens, but individual Master Gardeners also propagate plants from their home gardens.

The plant sale, along with Friends of the Arboretum memberships and special presentations, provides the Arboretum with funds for purchasing plants, growing the gardens, and developing walking paths through the seven acres surrounding the Pitt County Agricultural Center.

The plant sale will be next to the Arboretum Gardens, at 403 Government Circle in Greenville.