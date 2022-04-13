GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Thursday, the Pitt County Master Gardener volunteers will open their newly renovated Children’s Whimsy Garden.

The event will be held at the Pitt County Arboretum at 403 Government Circle in Greenville at 11 a.m. Celebrating April as National Poetry Month, the Garden currently features an exhibit called “A Child’s Garden of Verses.”

Creative exhibits set in and around the garden will illustrate six children’s poems. The centerpiece for this exhibit will be a Little Free Library upcycled from a newspaper vending box donated by The Daily Reflector.

The opening will feature a brief narrative about the Children’s Garden renovation and brief readings of a few children’s poems. Children and parents will be encouraged to explore and enjoy the garden.

Originally conceived as an “Alphabet Garden” in 2007, the Children’s Garden won awards for its design but had not received an update in the past 15 years. When COVID-19 interrupted Master Gardeners’ ability to work together at the Pitt County Arboretum for many months, the garden team decided to renovate this space.

Under the guidance of Pitt County’s Horticultural Extension Agent Hannah Smith, the team envisioned a “Whimsy Garden” that would engage children’s imaginations, expose them to plants, and inform them about key natural processes. The Master Gardeners’ ultimate goal is to have two or three rotating exhibits per year with inviting “themes” that appeal to kids.

The Pitt County Arboretum provides seven acres of walking trails, groves of trees, a pond, and multiple demonstration gardens. NC State Extension is part of a strategic partnership among NC State University, N.C. A&T State University, federal, state and local governments to improve agriculture and food, health and nutrition in NC. The partnership uses research-based information to develop education programs for NC communities and residents. It provides opportunities for home gardeners to develop their skills by becoming Extension Master Garden Volunteers (MGVs).