Pitt County names new Emergency Management Director

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners announced Monday that Randy Gentry has been hired as the new Director of Pitt County Emergency Management (PCEM).

Gentry will start his first day in office on July 15, taking over from Interim Director James McArthur, who had served in the role since February of 2019.

Pitt County officials say, prior to being named PCEM Director, Gentry had been serving as Chief Deputy within the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office since 2010, and he brings unique perspectives and qualifications for the demanding “always on” role of emergency management.