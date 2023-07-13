GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — July is National Parks and Recreation Month. Pitt County is home to 59 parks.

Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation is celebrating the month by offering more than 20 different opportunities for people to get active. Department officials said they are excited about the Office Park Recreation Center, saying it’ll increase their program abilities.

“Families to come together, grandparents bringing grandchildren here, so to be able to do that on the south side of the river and the north side of the river will really increase our outreach,” said Alice Keene, special projects coordinator for Greenville Parks and Recreation.

In the Alice F Keene District Park alone, hundreds take advantage of the space each week, officials said, adding that they serve thousands of people every season through their sports and community programming.