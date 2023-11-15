GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Health Department is encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Through a partnership with the CDC called “Bridge Access,” the department is able to provide free COVID-19 shots to residents. There is no limit to the number of shots and this program is intended for uninsured people or those whose health insurance does not cover all vaccination costs.

You can visit the Pitt County Health Department to get your shot until December, when the program ends.

“Everybody needs to get a flu shot because that is a good preventative measure to not develop influenza during the year. For the COVID vaccine, it’s the exact same thing. It’s one of the toolkits you can use to prevent COVID-19.” said Pitt County Public Health Director Wes Gray.

The county has also partnered with several state groups to provide free flu shots for uninsured people over age 19. To set up an appointment, call 252-902-2449.