Pitt County project part of several to earn 2021 Gold Shovel Award

GREENVILLE, NC – A 2020 project in Pitt County is one of several North Carolina projects noted for great success in terms of new job creation and capital investment, according to Area Development.

The publication, which covers site selection and facility planning nationwide, awarded North Carolina the 2021 Gold Shovel award for the 8 to 12 million population category.

“Among the projects contributing to North Carolina’s Gold Shovel award is the $500 million expansion of Thermo Fisher Scientific in Greenville that will create some 500 new jobs,” said Geraldine Gambale, editor of Area Development.

Thermo Fisher announced plans to expand its Greenville in December 2020. The expansion effort will allow for sterile drug product development and commercial manufacturing of critical medicines, therapies, and vaccines.

“We are thrilled that the Thermo Fisher Scientific project in Greenville is recognized as part of this prestigious Gold Shovel honor,” said Steve Weathers, president and CEO of the Greenville ENC Alliance. “North Carolina is an incredible state to do business. Our state’s low corporate tax rate, available incentives, and skilled workforce allow companies unique opportunities that they won’t find anywhere else. Plus, we have an affordable cost of living, great quality of life, and prime East Coast location.”

The Thermo Fisher expansion will include a new standalone 130,000-square-foot facility with two live virus filling lines which will be operational in 2022. Thermo Fisher recently announced it will also begin manufacturing Modern’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“While 2020’s COVID-19 crisis put many projects on ‘pause,’ our Annual Shovel awards recognize the states and local economic development agencies that still managed to garner large job-creating and investment projects despite this unprecedented crisis through innovative policies, infrastructure improvements, and other processes that attract new employers as well as investments in expanded facilities,” added Gambale.

In addition to North Carolina, other states receiving Gold Shovel awards in overall recognition of job-creating investment projects based on population include Texas, Arizona, Utah, and Kansas. Gold Shovels for their manufacturing achievements, in particular, are being awarded to Alabama, Indiana, and Michigan. Silver Shovels are being awarded to 12 other states.

A report on the 2021 Shovel Award winners is available on Area Development’s website: www.areadevelopment.com/shovels.