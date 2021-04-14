Pitt County recognizes first female to be Eagle Scout

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County has honored its first female Eagle Scout.

Maggie Geiger was awarded the top honor Tuesday evening. For this title, a scout has to earn 21 badges, including swimming, community service and cooking. One of her achievements included helping create an all-girl troop.

Geiger’s troop leader, Thomas Boykin, said he was proud of her and her accomplishments.

“I have been with her the whole step, from scout rank all the way up to Eagle (Scout), so I’m very proud of what she’s done and what she’s accomplished in scouting,” Boykin said.

Boykin also said Geiger plans to take her skills from scouting to the Navy. She is set to join the Naval Academy in July.