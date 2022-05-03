GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Here’s an opportunity to recognize federal, state and local government workers.

Since 1985, the first week of May has been known as Public Service Recognition Week. Pitt County Manager Janie Gallagher said these employees often take their jobs as a call to service.

“And that ranges from trash collection to social services to working with families, to assuring public health, assuring that folks have the right to vote in an election and have their voices heard,” Gallagher said. “And we have folks that come in and sacrifice private-sector salaries and luxuries in order to provide these necessary services to our very own community.”

Those involved say the county is celebrating this week by putting together a budget with wages for public servants that reflects their value.

You can see social medial posts on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page that show examples where service workers are receiving special recognition.