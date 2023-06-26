GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Young Professionals of Pitt County are helping people dress for the job they want by hosting its second annual business clothing drive this month.

They are collecting shirts, pants, dresses and skirts along with accessories like scarves and belts. The clothes will go to Hope of Glory Ministries, which works with local programs that help jobseekers dress for success.

Those involved with the drive said it gives people looking for employment one less thing to worry about.

“And some people just need a little bit more help to have the appropriate outfit. So it’s great to make them feel confident when they’re entering their new job,” said Aileen Peacock with Young Professionals of Pitt County.

The clothing drive will wrap up at the end of July. The two main drop-off locations are the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce and all State Employees Credit Union locations in Greenville.