Pitt County sales tax revenues better in 2020 than 2019, despite COVID-19

GREENVIILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Eastern North Carolina, businesses are adapting to COVID-19 from a medical and economic standpoint. In Pitt County, leaders are saying efforts have paid off more than originally thought.

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local businesses and community members to form a business recovery task force. The task force formed a survey to help find out how businesses and customers are handling the changes brought on by COVID-19.

Results show sales tax revenues are higher this year than they were in 2019. Kate Teel is the President and CEO of Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce. She said for the most part, businesses have benefitted from people in the area buying local.

“It’s not every store, right? There is exceptions, but there has been an increase in sales tax revenues not just during the pandemic but since the beginning of 2020,” said Teel. “I think the people of Pitt County have heard the message and importance of supporting our local business community. I think the data shows.”

Teel says there’s hope to continue this upward trend in sales tax revenues in 2021. The plan is to continue using what works, finding new methods to help people and their businesses.

