Pitt County School district honors top educators

A celebration honored Pitt County’s Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year. A dozen administrators received nominations for the awards presented at the Rock Springs Center in Greenville Thursday night. The 2019 winners include Dr. Chena Cayton and Michael Casey. Dr. Cayton serves as Principal of Ayden-Grifton High School. Casey is the Assistant Principal of G.R. Whitfield School in Grimesland. Dozens of people attended the celebration.

“ We just want to come together tonight and celebrate these very strong leaders,” said Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer L. Johnson. “ They work very hard. They work all year long and they do a phenomenal job. Our leaders are amazing.”

Farm Bureau sponsored the event.