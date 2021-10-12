Pitt County Schools among select few across the nation to receive major grant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The US Department of Education has announced 22 school districts that will receive grants for improvements. Pitt County Schools was on the list as one of the schools set to receive funding.

Pitt County Schools will receive around $5.3 million in grant money. The money comes as a part of the teacher and school leadership grant from the US Department of Education.

It is meant to help build upon the leaderships in schools not only with supporting teachers but also with principles and other leaders alike.

Seth Brown with PCS tells me the work they can do with the money will hopefully last a lifetime.

“If we are able to invest in our leaders and our teams here in Pitt County then we’re able to sustain these programs beyond the grant. Investing in people so that way we can train other leaders to get things done in the future as well so the grant really helps us with those things.” Seth Brown, Director of Educator Support & Leadership Development for PCS

Thomas Feller Junior with PCS tells me investing in their teachers, principles, and other leaders will help them to pass along these ideas to other leaders to come.

We try to make sure we target that money toward building the capacity and the skills of the people in the schools who are doing the work. The people are already in the positions so if we can help the people do a better job then long term we are able to sustain that because we’ve invested in them. Thomas Feller Jr., Director of Professional learning & Leadership Development for PCS

The money will also help the district expand its partnerships with universities. They will begin work with UNC Chapel Hill in addition to ECU to help continue their efforts to evolve education with new strategies.

The grant is set to last three years so officials want to make sure they take advantage of investing in their employees now. Brown says by investing in these leaders they have now, will help make way for a new generation of leaders that are learning in their school’s system right now.