Pitt County Schools graduates the Class of 2021 this week

PITT COUNTY, N.C. – Pitt County Schools will hold its graduation ceremonies for seven high schools on Friday and Saturday of this week.

Over 1720 graduates will be honored in ceremonies held at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, East Carolina. On Friday, June 4th, Pitt County Schools Early College High School will graduate at 10 am, followed by JH Rose High School at 2:00 pm and DH Conley High School at 6:00 pm. \

On Saturday, June 5th, graduations begin with South Central High School at 8:00 am, followed by Ayden-Grifton High School at 12:00 pm, North Pitt High School at 3:00 pm, and Farmville Central High School at 6:00 pm.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed here.