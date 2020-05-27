Pitt County Schools releases graduation information

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County Schools graduations will begin next week in order to celebrate its Class of 2020.

In consultation with and with the support of our local health officials and city and county law enforcement, PCS is going to move ahead with live and limited graduation ceremonies as planned.

Ceremonies will be held at its local high schools and will begin on June 1 and extend through June 8 pending rescheduling for rain.

The graduation schedule, the protocol for safety, livestream links, and more frequently asked questions about graduation are available at this link.

Pitt County Schools has served over 600,000 meals since March 16 and they are continuing to serve its students through bus distribution of meals through June 26.

Depending on funding, PCS will either continue bus distribution of meals in July and August, or they will go back to a grab-and-go meal style where families can pick up meals at specified school sites throughout the district.

PCS is providing extra instructional resources to its parents and students who would like to continue to keep children learning and practicing those academic skills in order to be ready for next year’s school year.

Those resources are for all grade levels and can also be found in our COVID-19 resources at the top of PCS’ website at pittschools.org.

The calendar for next year will soon be approved, and there are drafts online for planning purposes at this link.