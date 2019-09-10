Pitt County Schools share their grade with the public

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) Usually, students come home and present their report cards to their parents. But Monday the Pitt County School system presented their grades to the public.

The results form the North Carolina State Board of Education assessment showed improvements in performance and growth for the 2018-19 school year.

Areas of Improvement include Reading Proficiency, Schools no longer being considered low performing and schools that exceeded that states growth standard.

“So honestly I’m mostly encouraged about the consistency that we see. We so frequently hear from parents that’s what they are looking for in a public school system is consistency. Each school addressing things in a similar way. And we can tell that with 27 out of 29 schools exceeding growth and the other two meeting growth that consistency is happening” said Kylene Dibble, Executive Director, Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County

Dibble adds that as a parent of a student in Pitt County Schools she considers today a celebratory moment for everyone.

The Superintendent said that a lot of the grades they received are good but there’s still a lot of work to do.

