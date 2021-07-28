Pitt County Schools will not require masks for upcoming school year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Board of Education made a decision at their Wednesday morning meeting to not require masks for the upcoming school year.

The mask mandate can change at the next work session on August 16. During the meeting board officials presented their findings from a survey that was sent out to parents and staff regarding mask requirements.

PCS officials said they will request Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County Health Director to be present during the next meeting in two weeks in order to help provide his input on what will be the best decision moving forward regarding mask requirements.

The school board also presented findings on a survey sent out to staff and parents about mask requirements. The results showed about 40% believe wearing a mask should be required in schools and 60% of respondents thought wearing a mask should be optional.

According to the Pitt County Health Department, approximately 80% of PCS staff are vaccinated.

No further information was released at this time.