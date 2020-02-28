Pitt County Second Chance Alliance holds meeting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County chapter of the North Carolina Second Chance Alliance held a meeting tonight to discuss how to expand the organization’s presence in the east.

Portia Bright-Pittman, the community organizer for the chapter, gave members a focus by forming three committees: phone banking, education, and advocacy.

“Those committees will be paramount to the Second Chance Alliance because it will enable us to have the volunteer support to be able to implement a host of the policies and things we’re hoping to get passed,” said Bright-Pittman.

Another topic of discussion was an update on getting the Second Chance Act (SB 562) and Rep. Kandie Smith’s Ban the Box (HB 834) to pass in 2020.

The Second Chance Act would expunge charges that were dismissed or for which a person was found not guilty from their criminal record.

It would also allow for the expungement of some juvenile convictions and certain nonviolent misdemeanor and nonviolent felony convictions.

The “Ban the Box” bill would prohibit state agencies from asking about or considering the criminal record of a job applicant until the applicant has been selected for an interview.

“Well, currently they’re sitting in rules,” said Bright-Pittman. “However, the speaker did say he would actually bring the Second Chance Act up for a vote when they come back for short session.”

The committees also began planning ahead for April which is reentry month.

“So we’ve got to come together and work to make sure these folks have resources have love, make sure they know that they have support,” said Jermaine McNair, a member of the alliance.

According to their website, the NC Second Chance Alliance is a statewide alliance of people with criminal records, their family members, service providers, congregations, community leaders and concerned citizens that have come together to address the causes of criminal records and the barriers they create to successful reentry.

For more information on the Pitt County chapter of the alliance, visit pittcountyncsca.org.